Hurricane man rescued after crashing paraglider

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been rescued after crashing his paraglider on Saturday morning in Hurricane.

The Hurricane City Police Department says the victim is a 47-year-old man from Hurricane. His identity has not been released at this time.

Police first responded to the area near 5200 West and 3000 South near the Sand Hollow Resort around 8:57 a.m.

(Courtesy of the Hurricane City Police Department)

Authorities say the man suffered broken bones including a broken elbow and possibly a broken leg. The man was transported to the St. George Regional Hospital for injury treatment.

The cause of the crash is unknown and is still being investigated by police at this time.