Hurricane City bans fireworks, encourages residents to ‘watch professionals set them off’

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Hurricane City is banning fireworks due to extremely hazardous fire conditions, but a free professional show will take place and local leaders are encouraging people to go.

The Hurricane City Council called a special meeting Wednesday where Mayor John Bramall announced an emergency resolution that prohibits fireworks on all private and public lands within city limits.

However, there is going to be a professional display sponsored by the city at Sand Hollow State Park on July 3 where entry will be free after 6 p.m.

“We do not want to increase that fire danger, we want people to come watch the fireworks safely, we do not allow personal fireworks at Sand Hollow, local communities are not allowing personal fireworks, so we’re encouraging people to come watch professionals set them off,” says Jonathan Hunt the Sand Hollow State Park manager.

According to the Hurricane Police Chief, they will be enforcing the emergency resolution and violations are punishable as a Class B Misdemeanor with a fine of up to $1,000 for each separate violation, even a possible jail sentence of up to six months.