HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – At around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue (HVFR) crews were dispatched to a brush fire on SR-59 at mile marker 22, also known as Hurricane Hill.

A Facebook post from HVFR says that the quick work by firefighters prevented the fire from extending to residential structures the main eastern Washington power distribution line.

Firefighters, along with mutual aid from Washington City Fire, Hildale City Fire, State Fire and Bureau of Land Management responded to the fire that burned 13 acres.

The fire is reportedly out and under investigation, with no evacuations and no injuries.

Fire crews say they arrived to find two fires along SR-59, which they contained by 2:26 a.m.

HVFR says this fire is an example of the critical need for staffing at fire stations, and that when any type of emergency occurs, the right amount of equipment and staffing is what makes the difference.

They also say the fire is a reminder of how dry conditions are and how fast a fire will burn and move. It is a good idea to have a 72-hour kit or a go bag, prepared for all family members of your household, in case of evacuations due to any type of emergencies, fire officials say.

