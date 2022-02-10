Huntsman Mental Health Institute receives national honor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – University of Utah Health’s Huntsman Mental Health Institute has been named a “Center of Excellence” by the National Network of Depression Centers.

The Salt Lake-based center for the treatment of mental illness joins 28 similar institutions across the nation as part of the National Network of Depression Centers.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for HMHI to join a national collaborative effort to tackle depression and related mental health disorders,” Mark H. Rapaport, MD, CEO at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, said in a press release. “Our acceptance into this leading-edge group will enable us to work more closely with other institutions that share our passion and commitment to developing better prevention and treatment options for the world’s most disabling condition. By joining forces in this growing network of centers across the country, we can bring our expertise to a collaborative effort and accelerate the pace to eradicate this disease.”

Founded in 1986, the Huntsman Mental Health Institute has been an integral part of Utah’s mental health treatment ecosystem. Their team of highly qualified specialists focuses on providing a wide variety of options for the care of a range of mood disorders.

