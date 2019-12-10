Huntsman family to match public’s donations to local charity during ‘mediathon’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Huntsman Family is asking the people to join them in giving to those in need this holiday season.

Representatives from the Huntsman Foundation say they will donate up to $1,000,000 to support local charity’s during their Holiday Mediathon for The Road Home on December 19th through the 20th.

Every dollar that the public donates during the Mediathon will be matched.

“The Huntsman Foundation contributes to The Road Home in a big way each year because we see how The Road Home skillfully and compassionately provides shelter and support to people in need,” said Christena Huntsman Durham, trustee for The Road Home.

Donations can be made at theroadhome.org.

