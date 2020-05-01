Huntsman Cancer Institute Beacon of Hope to be lit up in different colors through May

The Huntsman Cancer Institute announced their Beacon of Hope will be lit up during the during May to reflect support for cancer research.

HCI at the University of Utah will light the Beacon of Hope in different colors during May.

WHEN:

· Friday, May 4 to Monday, May 4: black in support of melanoma/skin cancer awareness

· Friday, May 15 to Sunday, May 17: yellow, blue, and purple in support of bladder cancer awareness

· Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 24: gray in support of brain tumor awareness

All other days in May, the Beacon of Hope is lit white to honor health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

WHERE:

Huntsman Cancer Institute, 2000 Circle of Hope Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84112. The Beacon of Hope is located on the west façade of the HCI Research North building.