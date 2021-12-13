Hunter rescued after falling into ravine in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was rescued after slipping into a narrow ravine on Saturday.

The Weber County Search and Rescue say the incident happened in the foothills above 9th Street in Weber County.

(Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue)

The man who was stuck was a hunter who had slipped and fallen about 30 to 40 feet into the bottom of a narrow ravine. Due to inclement conditions such as snow and ice, the man could not climb out and called for help.

Several teams and rescue crews responded to the scene. Three climbing teams rappelled into the ravine and were able to extricate the hunter and his two dogs out safely.

The man was not injured and was able to walk out on his own.