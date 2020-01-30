Hunter High School offers support to students amid kidnapping investigation

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A reported kidnapping Monday afternoon leads to a dispatch call for officers to respond to a mother’s plea for help and following the allegations, school officials are working to educate and provide resources for those impacted by the incident.

“[She’s] saying her 15-year-old daughter didn’t come home from high school. She found her daughter’s phone in the middle of the road by using a tracking app,” said a 9-1-1 dispatcher, as part of a call to West Valley City police officers.

According to a probable cause statement, the mother of a then–missing 15-year-old teen girl, said she tracked her daughter’s phone to a West Valley neighborhood where it was found lying in the road.

Officers began checking the area in search of the missing teen, according to the statement.

Later, the girl was found “crying hysterically and running frantically” – as she was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and raped, by Creed Lujan, according to the statement.

Ben Horsley, a Granite School District spokesman, confirmed the teen is a student at Hunter High School and that they’re offering crisis counseling to students and faculty impacted by the situation.

“We’ve had many students at Hunter High participate in that, and that allows us to work with the parents as well and coordinate together as a team to help students feel safe,” Horsley said.

Following an event – which Horsley describes as only seen in Hollywood films – said he’s encouraging students to walk in groups, rather than alone.

“There are safety in numbers. We encourage – especially with our younger groups – to form walking school buses where they coalesce along safe walking routes that have been designated by law enforcement and school officials,” Horsley said.

Police said the teen girl was walking home from school when she was abducted. Horsley said at no time was the girl at fault, but hopes students will remember to walk with someone and let loved ones know where they are at all times.

Arresting documents indicate Lujan faces several charges following the incident.

