Hundreds without power in West Valley City after car crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – About 400 people in West Valley City are without power to start Monday after a crash caused an outage.

In addition to the power outage, the crash has closed 5600 W at 3800 S in both directions while crews respond to the incident. The Utah Department of Transportation says the incident is expected to be cleared around 8 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Power reports 400 customers are without power in the area. Crews first reached the scene at around 4:45 a.m. Monday morning.

For those without power, the estimated restoration time is 11 a.m.

Details about the crash have not yet been released. ABC4 will provide updates as information becomes available.

