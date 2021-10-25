Hundreds without power as strong system hits Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A strong storm system bringing gusty winds and wet weather to Utah has left hundreds without power to start the workweek.

As of 6:15 a.m., Rocky Mountain Power is reporting 43 outages impacting over 1,700 customers throughout the Wasatch Front. The majority of those without power are within Salt Lake County.

Roughly 40 customers are in the dark in Tooele County while about 1,350 in and around Salt Lake City are experiencing outages. Trees are being blamed for some of the outages while others remain under investigation.

Near Sandy, about 400 customers are without power thanks to tree damage. The outage was first reported shortly after midnight and is expected to be restored around 7 a.m., according to Rocky Mountain Power. Another outage affecting 340 near Copperton is expected to be restored around 8 a.m. For roughly 650 customers near Holladay, power should return around 7:30 a.m.

The wind is expected to stick around through much of the day, with the chance for winds reaching 70 mph in some areas. This could cause not only power outages, but blowing dust and difficult driving for high-profile vehicles. Be sure to stick with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online for continuing coverage.