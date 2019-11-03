Hundreds show up to celebrate Day of the Dead in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hundreds of people came out to West Valley City on Saturday to join in the 16th annual celebration of the Day of the Dead.

The celebration was held at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center at 1355 West 3100 South.

The festivities began with the Aztecs and was passed on to the Spanish Conquistadors who settled current day Mexico and Central America.

The holiday honors, celebrates and remembers the lives of those who have gone before us.

