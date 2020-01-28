Hundreds rally for Charter Day on Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Hundreds of students gathered at Utah Capitol hill to celebrate Charter Day on the hill.

It’s part of National School Choice Week.

With 78,000 students who attend the 135 charter schools across the state, charter school officials say it’s important that our students have options in education.

“The most important thing is to provide an opportunity for families to find their place. Each child is a little bit different,” said Royce Vantassell with Utah Charter Schools.

National School Choice Week continues through Saturday with events to celebrate the many learning options we have available for students across our state.

