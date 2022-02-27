SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) The Utah Ukrainian Association organized a rally on Saturday at the Utah Capitol — which was one of many rallies held this weekend across the United States in support of Ukraine.



“It’s not only about Ukraine, it’s about the whole world,” said Veronika Romero.



Hundreds of people gathered at the capitol, holding the Ukrainian flag, wearing blue and yellow and carrying signs. Many cars honked as they passed the rally. One attendee set a miniature tank on fire, causing the crowd to erupt in cheers.

Many people at the rally voiced their concerns for their friends and family back home, saying that some of their loved ones reported hearing explosives.



“It’s just been so tough to see them. It’s been not enough food, not enough water, and they’re still trying to do their best. Honestly, my friend who is forty weeks pregnant right now is in a bomb shelter and it’s so painful to see them there so we do everything we can from here to show our support and keep communicating,” said Olga Liu.



Ghenia Miller, who moved to Utah from Ukraine thirteen years ago, says she’s losing sleep.

“My family is really scared, they sleep in their clothes, they have all their bags packed because at any moment they’ll need to run and they’re just worried,” Miller said. “The troops are really close to their house, so they’re just…they’re scared.”



Some talked about how their family, even in the face of war, remain strong.



“If you knew my mom, she’s an extremely positive person, when I see her smile in the camera I know that smile is for me because she knows what I feel inside,” said Yuriy Kabanets.



Anya Baryshok, an organizer for the event, said, “Rallies like today’s help shed additional light on the war in Ukraine, encourage the local population to talk to their government representatives, for the world to put more pressure on Russia to stop the war.”



“My heart is so full today, hundreds of people, Ukrainians, Russians, Americans, different nationalities came here today,” Liu said.

The Utah Ukrainian Association will be sending humanitarian support tomorrow morning and they’re asking for donations.

The Utah Ukrainian Association will be sending humanitarian support Sunday morning.

Donations can be dropped off at the following address:

475 N Redwood Rd, Unit 88

Salt Lake City, UT 84116



The Utah Ukrainian Association shared a list of charities to donate to for those that want to help: