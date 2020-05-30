Hundreds pay tribute to fallen Ogden officer

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) It’s a very somber Friday night, just like its been all day. Officer Nate Lyday’s patrol vehicle was showered with love from the community, something several officers felt throughout the day.

Led by a motorcycle escort, Officer Lyday began his journey back home to Ogden from the Medical Examiner’s Office just after 4 p.m.

Utahns showed up all along the route, saluting, waving flags, and just about anything they could do to show their respect along the route.

“They just don’t get enough thanks, and we wanted to come out here and show our support to them, said Austin Kener.

Kener is in the Air Force and he wanted to show his family why officers like Nate Lyday need to be honored.

“Its just respect making sure that they are raised knowing that police are good and they have a job to do,” he said. “I’m in the military and I get a lot of thanks for what I do, and I’m not necessarily in harm’s way every day, and these guys are.”

Maria Moya feels the same way, her daughters laid down flowers for the officer.

“This is a perfect example of our community, we’re the diversity, every color, it doesn’t matter what color you are everybody is here supporting a good officer that laid [down] his life to save a family,” said Moya. “Just because one is bad doesn’t make the rest of them bad, and I want my children to understand that we can’t define a person for what one person does.”

She says her sister grew up with Officer Lyday.

“It hits you close because it is somebody you also know so it’s sad. Really sad, but you know what, he died doing something good for others,” she adds.

The matter is close to Ashlee Dingman’s because her uncle works for Ogden Police and knew the officer well.

“Well I’m from Ogden and Ogden is a very tight nit community. We all stick together no matter what,” said Dingman. “Definitely needed to come pay my tribute to our fallen brother.”

She was moved when everyone gave Officer Lyday’s wife room to grieve when she visited.

“Everyone was very respectful, very quiet, very peaceful but definitely a sad thing,” Dingman said.

Ofc. LyDay’s patrol vehicle will remain at the Francom Public Safety Building throughout the weekend as a tribute to the officer.

Funeral arrangements are being made and will become available in the coming days.