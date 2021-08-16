Hundreds of Utah County students are getting the COVID-19 vaccine before they head back to school

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – NOMI Health and the Utah County Health Department are hosting walk-in vaccination clinics at high schools in Nebo School District.

As of Monday, at 6 p.m., health officials told ABC4 they had vaccinated more than 125 students who showed up to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at Payson and Maple Mountain high schools and anticipated more people to show up.

Brothers Jackson and Nicholas Garcia were among those vaccinated at the pop-up clinic. They said the shot hurt a little and felt like a pinch to the arm.

They said their mom brought them to get the shot, and once fully vaccinated, they look forward to no longer masking up.

“It’s easier cause we don’t have to wear masks everywhere, so that’s a lot better,” Nicholas Garcia said.

“I don’t really like wearing masks that much, but I’m fine with it,” Jackson Garcia said.

Carolina Herrin, the director of operations for NOMI Health, said the clinics are being offered as an additional location where people can get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It just gives that option to have that done before school gets busy before there’s extracurricular; you know, before life just kinda jumps at you,” Herrin said.

By having more students fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, she said it will help limit the viruses spread in the community.

While COVID-19 vaccination locations are widely available, Herrin encourages parents and students to make the choice that’s best for them.

“That’s definitely something that they would like to talk to their pediatrician or their doctor and just make sure they feel comfortable when they come and get that,” she said.

For those who received their first dose Monday evening, follow-up clinics for the second shot will be held on Sept. 7th, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., at Payson high and Maple Mountain high.

Vaccine clinics were held at Salem, Springville, and Spanish Fork high schools last week. Herrin said hundreds of students showed up to get the shot.

Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. A list of locations and providers can be found on the Utah Department of Health’s website.