Hundreds of kittens in need of loving homes in Utah County

Hundreds of cats are in need of adoption in Utah County animal shelters. (Photo courtesy of North Valley Animal Shelter)

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – There is no better company than a furry friend, and in Utah County your future best friend is waiting for you!

Best Friends Animal Society is hosting adoption events at the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter (NUVAS) and the South Utah Valley Animal Shelter (SUVAS).

The best part? All adoption fees will be waived for anyone adopting a dog or a cat. The event runs throughout the next two weeks: August 11 to 13 and August 16 to 20.

Animal shelters constantly struggle with overcapacity and paired with budget constraints, there will always be a perpetual need for adoption.

If you aren’t in the position to adopt, fostering an animal is another great way to help out. Best Friends Animal Society says fostering a pet provides a multitude of benefits for both humans and animals.

According to the ASPCA, fostering provides animals with the vital skills needed to ensure their well-being, including socialization, stress-relieving, and allowing space for more animals at the shelter. Bonding with a furry friend also boosts serotonin and can even boost a child’s confidence. If you’re interested in fostering, click here to sign up and learn more.

There are also animals available to adopt at the Best Friends Animal Society Sanctuary in Kanab. Besides a bunch of adorable dogs and cats, there are also bunnies, horses, hamsters, barnyard animals and more looking for a forever home. Click here for the full list of available animals.

Slidell is a sweet female cat looking for her forever home! She’s available to adopt at the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. (Courtesy of Best Friends Animal Sanctuary)

Seinfeld is a sweet male cat looking for his forever home. He’s available to adopt at the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. (Courtesy of Best Friends Animal Sanctuary)

Edward is a brown tabby cat looking to join a loving family! He’s available for adoption at the North Valley Animal Shelter. (Courtesy of North Valley Animal Shelter)

Ateara is a friendly male kitten who loves to play! He’s available for adoption at the North Valley Animal Shelter. (Courtesy of North Valley Animal Shelter)

Luann is a sweet grey kitty who loves a good belly scratch! She’s available for adoption at the North Valley Animal Shelter. (Courtesy of North Valley Animal Shelter) (Courtesy of North Valley Animal Shelter)

Lew is a sweet orange tabby cat who loves to bond. He’s available to adopt at the North Valley Animal Shelter. (Courtesy of North Valley Animal Shelter)

Lucy loves to snuggle and is available to adopt at the South Valley Animal Shelter. (Courtesy of South Valley Animal Shelter)

Hermione is just like her namesake – clever and sweet! She’s available to adopt at the South Valley Animal Shelter. (Courtesy of South Valley Animal Shelter)

You can check out the website for both NUVAS and SUVAS for more information regarding adoption times and animal availability. All adoptable animals will be posted online with their own profiles.