Humane Society to offer discount on cat spay and neutering in St. George area

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – In an effort to control the cat population in Washington County, the Humane Society of Utah is offering spay and neutering services at a discount.

According to a press release from the Humane Society, those who bring in cats to be spay or neutered will have two animals done for the price of one.

As kitten season threatens to increase the cat population to unsafe or unmanageable levels, the Humane Society is hoping this discount will incentivize pet owners to bring in their animals.

“In addition to helping our beloved pets live longer and healthier lives, spaying/neutering our

companion animals also helps the community by reducing the number of homeless pets,” said Kelsie

Watters, Humane Society of Utah St. George Clinic Manager. “We want to make this service available

to everyone in the area so that everybody can experience the benefits of spay/neuter.”

According to the Wild Cat Foundation, overpopulation is the biggest killer of cats each year as thousands of cats, including some that belong to homes, find themselves in overcrowded shelters, which then euthanize the felines.

Many foundations, such as Utah’s Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, have advocated for more no-kill shelters in addition to spaying and neutering to reduce overpopulation and the killing that can follow a crowded cat situation.