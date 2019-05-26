Humane Society of Utah waives adoption fees in honor on Memorial Day
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) - Humane Society of Utah and the Animals for Armed Forces Foundation are working together to waive adoption fees for military members in honor of Memorial Day.
The adoption special will run from May 24th to the 27th. The Humane Society of Utah says they host the event to honor and thank the men and women who have served our country in the armed forces.
All fees will be waived for all active and retired military looking to adopt a new pet. The Animals for Armed Forces Foundation is covering 100% of adoption fees for military members and their immediate family.
Those looking to adopt can visit the Utah Humane Adoption Center located at 4242 S 300 W in Murray open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What others are clicking on:
Pedophiles are using these apps to target children
Victim in fatal crash on I- 215 identified as West Valley City man
More Local News Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Utah courts mourn the death of former Justice Ronald Nehring
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Courts are mourning the passing of Justice Ronald Nehring.
"Ron was a judge's judge," said Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant. "He treated all who appeared before him, and all with whom he worked, with unwavering dignity and respect. He had a rock-solid commitment to justice. His opinions were always thoughtful and elegantly written. He was the kind of person, the kind of judge, we all should aspire to be."
Other justices on the Supreme Court also recalled working with their respected former colleague and express admiration of him and his work.Read the Full Article
- Salt Lake City Fire Department
Salt Lake City fire crews respond to collapsed roof in the Avenues
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to calls of a structural collapse just after 6 p.m. Saturday night.
Officials with Salt Lake City fire say the roof of the vacant building collapsed due to possible rain damage.
Fire officials say the building was vacant and no injuries have been reported. Fire crews have shut down all gas and electricity to the building.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Memorial Day travelers' favorite places to eat along I-15
Utah (ABC4 News) – Friday is the busiest travel day of the year and many Utahn's are headed out to destinations along I-15. ABC4 wanted to know the best places to stop and eat along the way are.
Here is a list compiled of ABC4 view suggestions:
via GIPHYRead the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss