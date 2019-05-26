Humane Society of Utah waives adoption fees in honor on Memorial Day Humane Society of Utah Humane Society of Utah Humane Society of Utah Humane Society of Utah Humane Society of Utah Humane Society of Utah Humane Society of Utah Humane Society of Utah prev next

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) - Humane Society of Utah and the Animals for Armed Forces Foundation are working together to waive adoption fees for military members in honor of Memorial Day.

The adoption special will run from May 24th to the 27th. The Humane Society of Utah says they host the event to honor and thank the men and women who have served our country in the armed forces.

All fees will be waived for all active and retired military looking to adopt a new pet. The Animals for Armed Forces Foundation is covering 100% of adoption fees for military members and their immediate family.

Those looking to adopt can visit the Utah Humane Adoption Center located at 4242 S 300 W in Murray open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

