Humane Society of Utah needs help fixing a ‘Utah Cat Crisis’

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Humane Society of Utah desperately needs adoptees.

Shelter employees will be making a trip to Vernal on Thursday to help out the Uintah Animal Shelter by transferring at-risk cats and kittens.

In order to do that, HSU needs 15 cats adopted in the next two days.

Adoption fees on all cats and kittens will be waved waived. All cats/kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and have age-appropriate vaccinations.

For a picture of the cats available for adoption click here.

More information can be found at utahhumane.org.

