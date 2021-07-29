SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Are you searching for a new best friend?

You may be in luck because The Humane Society of Utah is looking for families to rescue 67 puppies and dogs.

All of the puppies arrived in Utah from New Mexico and Texas over the last two days.

Administrators say they were planning on taking in 30 of the puppies, but when another shelter backed out, they took in 50 yesterday and another 17 today.

Courtesy: Utah Humane Society

Courtesy: Utah Humane Society

“It gives these dogs the opportunities to get adopted,” explains Guinnevere Shuster, associate director of marketing and communications for the Utah Humane Society.

“Unfortunately, the areas they come from are under-resourced, they don’t have the funding or the adopters, so it really means that these dogs get a second chance at life,” she adds.

Officials say all of the puppies are getting spayed and neutered and will be adopted out over the next two weeks.

If you’re interested in one of these cuties, the Humane Society of Utah is open seven days a week.