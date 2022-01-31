Human Trafficking Awareness Training: Utah Rep. Burgess Owens co-sponsors new legislation

UTAH (ABC4) – Representative Burgess Owens (UT) has co-sponsored the Human Trafficking Awareness Training Act, which is legislation that will expand training on human trafficking through Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC).

The training courses will be provided to state, local, tribal, territorial, and educational institution law enforcement agencies alike.

“Human trafficking is a heinous crime that impacts people of all ages in communities worldwide,” said Rep. Owens. “We have a responsibility to not only provide all-encompassing support for survivors but also to ensure top-of-the-line training so that law enforcement agencies across the country can recognize and prevent these horrific crimes. I’m a proud co-sponsor of the Human Trafficking Awareness Training Act because it strengthens our arsenal to fight this devastating form of modern-day slavery.”

The training is said to be critical to first responders and their ability to recognize and properly respond to potential human trafficking situations.

The full text of the legislation is available here.

