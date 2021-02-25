Human remains found in burned car near Moab

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found inside of a burned car near Moab on Wednesday.

According to a news release, officers responded on Wednesday to a report of the remains at BLM Road 336 in the area of Ten Mile Point which is located about 30 miles northwest of Moab.

Investigators then found a burned car with human remains inside. The State Fire Marshal was called to the scene to assist with the investigation as well the Moab Fire Department, who helped with removing the remains from the truck, officials said.

A news release said that the remains were then taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of the body and the cause of death.

“Investigation is still ongoing and is considered to be suspicious at this time,” officials said.