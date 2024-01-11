SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Human-caused wildfires in Utah have been on a sharp decline since 2020, according to data released by state and federal wildfire officials.

While last year, fire officials worried about a wildfire-prone year fueled by overgrowth in vegetation from a snowy year, there were only 288 human-caused wildfires in Utah in 2023. The number is a significant drop from the 1,176 human-caused wildfires just three years prior.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox attributed the rapid decline in human-caused wildfires to Fire Sense, a fire prevention campaign that teaches best practices to prevent sparking a fire.

“Fire Sense has helped us significantly reduce human-caused wildfires in Utah,” said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. “Neighboring states have also noticed the campaign’s success. Fire Sense is a great example of how Utah continues to take the lead on important issues that impact each and every one of us”

In 2020, Cox launched the comprehensive statewide public awareness campaign in response to the alarming amount of human-caused fires.

In September 2023, the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands was awarded a bronze-level Smokey Bear Award for its work on fire prevention. In return, the division presented a golden Pulaski – a versatile tool that functions both as an axe and a mattock – to Gov. Cox for his support.

Pulaskis were provided to representatives of interagency partners who have helped with the Fire Sense campaign since 2020.

“We are proud of the work our fire staff and prevention program has put in to raise awareness around the impact people have on wildfire starts,” said State Forester and Director for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands Jamie Barnes. “People are responsible for every nine out of 10 wildfire starts across the country, but we have cut that number in half.”