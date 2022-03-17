SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of March 15, the U.S. Senate passed a bill that would make daylight savings time permanent all year round. The legislation is headed to the House of Representatives for review.

If the bill is passed, we would begin to experience later sunsets and sunrises throughout the winter starting in 2024.

So, what does this mean for the residents of Utah?

Right now, the latest sunrise in our area is around 7:51 a.m. in early January. The new sunrise would be an hour later at 8:51 a.m. Relying on the sun as your alarm clock may no longer be your best bet.

Currently, the earliest sunset in our area is around 4:59 p.m. in December each year. The new sunset would be an hour later, at 5:59 p.m. The sun would set on Christmas Eve at 6:06 p.m.

Despite the change, the spring, summer, and majority of fall sunrises and sunsets would remain the same.

The legislation would not affect the length of our days. The shortest day of the year in Utah would still fall in late December, lasting around nine hours, 14 minutes, and 55 seconds.

The main difference in our days would be darker mornings and sunnier evenings.