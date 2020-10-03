How was your money spent? Utah joins national audit of $2.2 trillion CARES Act funding

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Auditors from across the country are looking at Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) spending in the first national COVID-19 audit.

The 2.2-trillion dollar package was passed last March to aid states in the coronavirus pandemic.

Auditors across the country found themselves asking many of the same questions surrounding the CARES Act, including how the money is being spent and who actually has access to the COVID-19 tests and the data.

“I had noticed a bunch of inconsistencies in data reporting and collection,” says Deleware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness.

Auditor McGuiness sent out a survey to see if they could partner with other states on a national audit. The work would save taxpayers money by limiting duplicating efforts.

“29 states responded. Had about five questions, and 21 said yes we want to be involved,” McGuiness says.

14 states are currently engaged in the bi-partisan audit, including Utah.

“Yes, we just recently joined on with that, and we will be partnering with them, and other auditors across the nation as we go look at CARES ACT funding and how it was spent,” says Utah State Auditor John Dougall. “And so, we are going to be looking at did that money comply with the federal regulations? And some of those regulations were rolling out after the money rolled out, so it is kind of a backwards situation.”

ABC4 News asked Dougall about the contracts the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget initiated with the Silicon Slopes companies last March.

“So that would probably be looked at as part of the audit, but based on what we are looking at right now it would appear that they meet the federal expectations of the federal money, was spent on COVID-related activities, and so forth,” said Auditor Dougall.

Auditor McGuiness says the national audit will not be used to grade how a state did during the pandemic.

“This isn’t something to give a state an F or a bad grade. This is not a gotcha, this is information in case there is a second wave, or just preparing for the future in case there is another pandemic,” McGuiness says. “We are going to be comparing apples to apples for the first time.”

The national COVID-19 audit is expected to be released sometime in 2021.

Auditor McGuiness adds, “I do think it is very important now more than ever. Americans want to make sure that their data is accurate, and there is integrity behind it. And, we are hoping to be able to provide that in the first of its kind national audit.”