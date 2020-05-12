How Utah almost ran out of COVID-19 testing supplies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In early April, officials in Utah were desperate. With just one week of nasal swabs left — nasal swabs necessary for COVID-19 tests — a critical order suddenly disappeared.

“We were days away from being out of swabs — meaning the capacity to test,” said Jess Anderson, Utah’s Commissioner of Public Safety.

“A herculean effort went forward of scouring the world over for swabs, and it’s a particular kind of swab,” added Anderson.

During that process, Utah officials found a pallet of swabs in China. All that was needed was a flight chartered from Utah. The details were set; but suddenly, officials in Utah found out the swabs were gone.

“And that is what we faced, is that people were — states were — outbidding each other. These wars of trying to get product. And so it ended up that we were back with nothing,” said Anderson.

Thankfully, someone contacted Sen. Romney’s office and informed them of a supply in Chicago.

“The fact that we were able to find these swabs, at the very last minute — was just a miracle. We literally didn’t have any other avenues to go down. It would have been weeks — and, in fact, it was weeks, if not better than a month, before we found more supply of swabs to be manufactured and sent our way,” said Anderson.

“Knowing that that would have shut down our entire testing process, for some time, it was critical that we were able to tap into that resource and get those swabs here,” added Anderson.

Utah has ample testing capacity now, but what happens in coming months with COVID-19 is unknown. It’s why the state is taking 12 to 15 percent of all PPE and stockpiling it for the fall, with the hope of 90 days worth of supply for the fall.

“We don’t know what this fall is going to look like. We have several professionals who are telling us that what we’ve seen so far is going to pale in comparison to what this fall is going to bring. So without us getting further behind, in turnaround, and having to spend millions of dollars in PPE again, we are being cautious of that — of what we’re trying to stock pile,” said Anderson.