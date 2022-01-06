How to win free Raising Cane’s for a year at new Utah location

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Want to enjoy free Raising Cane’s for a year?

Utah’s fourth Raising Cane’s location is set to open on Jan. 11 in Riverdale and 20 lucky guests will have a chance to score free meals for a year.

A grand opening ceremony will kick off on Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m. Entries for the “Lucky 20” drawing will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. for anyone ages 13 and up.

For those who don’t win the lucky drawing, the first 100 customers will receive a free Raising Cane’s t-shirt and a box combo card.

Ogden Mayor Braden Mitchell, the Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce and Weber State’s Waldo the Wildcat will host the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. A special performance led by the Ogden High School band will take place from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“We’ve hired over 160 local Crewmembers that could not be more excited to bring our ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – to the great city of Riverdale and beyond,” said Restaurant Leader Nathan Mark. “The new Restaurant is conveniently located on Riverdale Road, close to Hill Air Force Base, making it a very accessible location for all our future Caniacs. We can’t wait to celebrate our grand opening with everyone next week!”

The new store is located at 4168 S. Riverdale Road.

Earlier this year, Raising Cane’s opened its first-ever Utah location in South Jordan. Since then, other locations have opened up in Provo, Salt Lake City, and West Valley City.