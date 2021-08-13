How to visit these Salt Lake, Utah, and Summit county museums without spending a dime

(ABC4) – Museums “challenge us and ask us to question our assumptions about the past or the world around us,” British Historian Kate Williams said.

Fortunately, Utah is chock full of not only museums but free museums on a variety of topics from pioneers to paleontology. These museums in Salt Lake, Summit, and Utah counties let visitors explore and learn without costing them a dime. Visitors may consider making a donation.

Salt Lake County

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art: 20 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Admission is a suggested $8 donation.

Photo courtesy: Utah Museum of Contemporary Art

The Utah Museum of Fine Arts: 410 Campus Center Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112

Admission is free the first Wednesday and third Saturday of each month.

Fort Douglas Military Museum: 32 Potter St, Salt Lake City, UT 84113

Admission is free but donations are accepted.

Photo courtesy: heritage.utah.gov

Pioneer Memorial Museum: 300 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84103

Admission is free.

The Beehive House: 67 E S Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84150

Admission is free.

Photo courtesy: Library of Congress

Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts: 617 E S Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Admission is free.

Church History Museum: 45 N West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84150

Admission is free.

Land Cruiser Heritage Museum: 470 W 600 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, but moving to 476 W 600 N, Salt Lake City, UT, 84103 starting Aug. 23

Admission is free.

Gale Center of History and Culture: 10300 Beckstead Ln, South Jordan, UT 84095

Admission is free. Donations are welcome.

Photo courtesy: sjc.gov

Clark Planetarium Exhibits: 110 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Tickets for planetarium and theater shows cost money, but it is free to view the exhibits. The museum asks that guests reserve a time online before showing up.

Courtesy Mike Murray

Utah Sports Hall of Fame Museum: 99 W S Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Admission is free.

This is the Place Heritage Park Museum: 2601 Sunnyside Ave S, Salt Lake City, UT 84108

Visitors must pay admission to visit much of the park, but the museum is free.

Utah County

BYU Museum of Paleontology: 1683 N Canyon Rd, Provo, UT 84604

Admission is free but donations are accepted.

Monte L. Bean Life Museum: MLBM, Provo, UT 84602

Admission is free.

Springville Museum of Art: 126 E 400 S, Springville, UT 84663

Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

BYU’s Museum of Peoples and Cultures: 2201 N Canyon Rd, Provo, UT 84604

Admission is free.

BYU Museum of Art (MOA): Campus Dr, Provo, UT 84602

Admission is free.

Museum of Mormon History of the Americas: 1501 N Canyon Rd, Provo, UT 84604

Admission is free.

Peteetneet Academy & Museum: 10 N 600 E, Payson, UT 84651

Admission is free.

Education in Zion: Brigham Young University, Provo, UT 84604

Admission is free.

Provo Pioneer Village: 600 N 500 W, Provo, UT 84601

Admission is free but donations are accepted.

Summit County

The Alf Engen Ski Museum: 3419 Olympic Pkwy, Park City, UT 84098

Admission is free.