How to track snowplows in Utah, Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As snow continues to blanket much of the Wasatch Front Wednesday, snowplows are hitting the roads.

But did you know you can see where snowplows are in Salt Lake City and across Utah?

For Salt Lake City residents and visitors, you can visit the city’s Streets Division Snowplow GPS Tracking tool to see which roadways have recently been cleared.

According to the city, there are a total of 45 plows available during major storms. The map, which you can view here, is only active during a storm, like the one moving through the area on Wednesday.

Here is a look at a screengrab of the map as of 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The large red dots show the snowplow’s current location while the smaller dots – which are easier to see when you zoom in on the map – show where the plow has been in the last 15 minutes.

The Utah Department of Transportation offers a similar interactive feature on its traffic map.

According to UDOT, the feature shows actively working, UDOT-only snowplows throughout the state.

“Plow information is updated every 3-5 minutes,” the website says. “This information is provided to help travelers make smarter decisions about where and when to travel.”

Areas without cellphone coverage will not show plow movements, even though plows may be working, UDOT adds.

“Plow location information is provided for awareness and is not intended to redirect plow resources. Every attempt has been taken to ensure the data is as accurate as possible, however, data discrepancies may appear at any time,” UDOT adds.

The map feature can be view on UDOT’s mobile app or website by selecting the ‘weather’ button at the top of the map, which you can view here.

Here is a screengrab of the map as of 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

UDOT has asked motorists to avoid traveling until at least 10 a.m. Wednesday morning to allow crews to clear roadways.

Multiple schools across the Wasatch Front and in the Salt Lake Valley have closed or are on delays Wednesday because of the inclement weather.

