SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After what felt like an endless winter thanks to a constant series of snowstorms, spring is finally here and the temperatures are starting to rise. Many Utahns will be starting to focus on lawncare to keep their grass green and healthy.

But after a winter of heavy snowfall and record snowpack, when should Utahns start watering their lawns?

According to The Utah Division of Water Resources (DWR), don’t start quite yet, unless you’re in Grand or Washington County.

With rain in the forecast for this week throughout much of Utah, DWR said little to no irrigation is needed. According to the Division’s weekly lawn watering guide, the entire state is under a “no irrigation needed” status. Only Grand and Washington Counties are recommended one watering day for the week, but only through spot-watering dry spots with a gardening hose.

“This snowpack is a gift. Let’s not squander it,” warned DWR.

The Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities echoed DWR’s concern saying that while there is a lot of concern about runoff, it’s important to not forget about water conservation.

“Extended drought has depleted our reservoirs, and it will take multiple years of above-average snowpack and precipitation to reverse drought impacts,” said the SLC Department of Public Utilities.

So how can you be sure when to water your lawn?

Following DWR’s weekly lawn guide is a start. The weekly guide is updated every Friday and even includes a guide for those with low-water use lawns.

If it has rained or is about to rain, you can skip watering your lawn since nature will take care of it for you. Colorado’s Security and Sanitation Utility District also has provided some signs to look out for to know if it’s time to water:

Check the soil for moisture Before watering your law, see if the soil has moisture. Push a screwdriver into your law. If it goes in easy, you’re clear to skip watering that day. If it’s hard to push into the dirt, consider watering your lawn.



Look for footprints and color A dehydrated lawn will have a purplish tint and blades that look greyish in color. Footprints will also be left when it’s walked on. A lawn is seriously dehydrated once it starts turning a straw color.



Water only if the plants need it Security and Sanitation Utility District says plants do better when they are watered only when they need it. Snow, rain, and cooler temperatures could mean you only need to water once a week or not at all.



Alternatively, converting lawns to a low-water landscape can help conserve water and keep lawns and yards looking nice.

Utah DWR recommends looking for grass seeds that have the Turfgrass Water Conservation Alliance (TWCA) stamp of approval. These certified grass seeds require less water and can help in water conservation. The Salt Lake City and Provo areas even offer TWCA-approved seed at a reduced cost through “Turf Trade” programs.

Utah DWR’s website also includes a list of resources to help conserve water and earn rebates through landscape conversion.