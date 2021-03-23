How to tell if kittens found outside are safe or need your help

(ABC4) – Do you know what to do when you see a kitten outside or how to determine if a cat is a stray and needs some help?

The Humane Society of Utah has some tips to help people know what to do if they find kittens outside to prevent taking them from their mothers unnecessarily.

Each year, officials say thousands of kittens are brought to shelters and rescue groups across the state during a period referred to as “Kitten Season.”

Kitten Season is when litters of kittens are born, generally beginning with the warmer weather and potentially lasting until the end of the year, according to officials.

“Caring for kittens takes considerable time and resources, and separating babies from their mother puts both at risk,” says Dr. Timna Fischbein, Utah Humane Society Shelter veterinarian. “Research also shows that hand-raised kittens may suffer more health and behavior problems throughout their lifetime.”

The Humane Society of Utah offers the following tips to consider if you find a single kitten or a nest of kittens outside.

Are the kittens clean and quiet or sleeping?

If yes, a mom is likely caring for them, and you should leave them alone.

The mom may be out searching for food or in the process of moving them to a different location.

The mom may not return if she senses a human near her nest.

Once kittens are weaned, around 4-6 weeks of age, contact your local animal control services to ask about trapping mom and her kittens to all be spayed/neutered.

Kittens can have surgery once they are two months old and weigh at least two pounds.

A mom cat can become pregnant even while still nursing.

Officials say if you don’t know if the mom is around, create a large circle around the area with flour and leave.

Come back after a couple of hours to check for paw prints in the flour and reassess the kitten’s condition.

If you find that the mom is caring for her kittens and the area is safe, you may provide shelter and regular food for the mom, but officials advise that the food be kept at a distance from the nest.

Officials added that the mother may not accept your shelter if food is close by because she might fear it will attract other unwelcome cats to her location.

Are the kittens dirty, crying and cold?

Neonatal kittens are more at risk of hypothermia than they are of starvation, according to officials. It is safer to wait and see if a mom returns in warmer weather than in colder temperatures.

If you determine that they appear neglected, hungry, or in immediate danger, it is important to take action fast.

Are you prepared to bottle feed and care for them until they are old enough to be spayed/neutered and adopted? If so, officials ask that you contact Utah Humane Society’s Foster Care Department for information and resources.

Otherwise, place the kittens in a box with a blanket, preferably with a low-heat heating pad under the blanket, and take them to your local municipal animal control shelter.

Utah Humane Society says they get kittens with and without their mom nearly every day during Kitten Season.

Officials say the foster department is usually in need of dependable foster care volunteers willing to open up their homes to help with precious litters of bottle-feeding orphans and other kittens who still have their mom.

Those willing to bottle feed, wean, socialize and provide medical care to ensure each kitten can find a home of his or her own, can become do so by contacting the Utah Humane Foster Department at UtahHumane.org/foster to learn more about becoming a Foster Volunteer.