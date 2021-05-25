How to take pictures of the Moon

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2011, file photo, a lunar eclipse is framed within Turret Arch at Arches National Park near Moab, Utah. The park has over 2,000 natural stone arches, in addition to hundreds of soaring pinnacles, massive fins and giant balanced rocks. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

(ABC4) – Have you ever seen a stunning moon and try to take a picture of it, only to end up with a blurry picture with a glowing orb?

Worry no more – NASA has outlined some tips on how to photograph the moon. With the total lunar eclipse of the ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ happening Wednesday, be sure you’re ready with these tips:

Plan ahead: Find a good shooting location during the daylight hours can help you ensure you snap the perfect moon photo. NASA also recommends practicing your camera’s controls in advance. Know where and when to look: It may sound simple, but it’s important to know when and where to look for the Moon in the sky. NASA offers a resource to see the Moon’s exact phase down to the hour. Include people or objects in the shot: While you may want just the Moon in your shot, adding people or objects can make your image more creative. Use a tripod: This will help keep your camera from shaking and can give you the chance to use your camera’s timing feature. By using the timing feature, your camera won’t shake as you press the shutter button. Adjust your settings: To capture the Moon’s details, adjust your camera settings for daylight. NASA says that while you may want to set your camera for low-light conditions, seeing as moon photos usually happen at night, you should set your camera to daylight settings. NASA explains that because moonlight is just reflected sunlight, setting your camera’s white balance for daylight and using a fast shutter speed can help you capture the details of the Moon. Zoom in: To avoid your photo looking like a glowing orb, NASA recommends zooming in on the Moon as tightly as your camera will allow. Experiment: While most photos of the Moon are taken at night, you can also try a daylight shot.

All in all, NASA recommends practicing. The more you practice, the better you’ll become at taking photos of Earth’s nearest neighbor.

For more tips on taking photos of the moon, and details on how to track its phases, visit NASA.