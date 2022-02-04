How to spot red flags at care facilities

(ABC4) – In light of the Utah Health Department shutting down Harmony Hills Assisted Living, ABC4 News put together a list of things you can do to make sure your loved one is being taken care of.
- CHECK IN REGULARLY: Information Specialist for Utah’s Adult Protective Services Debbie Booth said you should check in on your loved one at least once a week. She also recommended checking in during off hours.
“Go there at night or on the weekends and see what happens… see if they have adequate staffing… what’s going on in the facility,” said Booth.
- ASK QUESTIONS: Ask your loved one, staff and other residents questions. Also ask the facility for your loved one’s service plan. This plan is based on an assessment and shows what type of care they need. For example, it may mention dietary needs, medication or what they need help doing physically.
- KNOW YOUR RESOURCES: Most facilities are required to post its latest inspection in a public space. If you cannot find it, ask for a copy. You can also find some inspections online:
Medicare.gov
This site has inspections for nursing homes, hospice care, long-term care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, home health services and more.
Utah Department of Human Services
This site has info on adult day cares, recovery residences and residential support.
Utah Health Department
Assisted living facilities like Harmony Hills do not have inspections listed online, but you can contact the state health department to get more information on a facility at (801) 273-2994 or toll free at 1-800-662-4157.
- REPORT PROBLEMS: The most important thing you can do to protect your loved ones and others is to trust your gut and report your concerns if something feels off. You can call police, the local health department as well as Adult Protective Services. APS’s number is 1-800-371-7897.