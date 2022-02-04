How to spot red flags at care facilities

SALT LAKE CITY, (ABC4) - A bill that would block transgender youth from medically transitioning may be getting softened, in an attempt to reach a compromise. Originally the bill would have stopped doctors from performing gender-affirming surgeries or treatments on trans youth under the age of 18.Now, the sponsor of the bill, Rep. Rex Shipp says a substitute bill is in the works, allowing some types of treatments. But some advocates for Transgender people say this change isn't a compromise in any way.

The substitute bill would allow the use of puberty blockers and hormone treatments, with informed consent. "That involves a psychologist working with anyone who is brought to them with this concern for a period of time. They cannot start on any puberty blockers or hormones until that period of time is satisfied," says Rep. Shipp.