How to score a free Chick-fil-A meal at the Utah Jazz game tonight

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – MAY 23: A general view as fans watch the Utah Jazz compete against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game One of the Western Conference first-round playoff series at Vivint Smart Home Arena on May 23, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fans heading to tonight’s Utah Jazz game versus the Memphis Grizzlies at the Vivint Arena can also receive a free gift meal at Chick-fil-A meal.

The Utah Jazz is teaming up with Chick-fil-A and the Will Dance for Kids Project to combat childhood hunger. The team is asking fans visiting tonight to donate a 16-ounce jar of peanut butter. In return, a gift card for a free Chick-fil-A meal will be presented.

A game ticket for this evening is required to be eligible for the gift card. Donation barrels will be located inside the arena entrances. All peanut butter jars will be donated to the Utah Food Bank’s Kid’s Café, BackPack, and Mobile School Pantry programs.

Just in the past three years, the Jazz has collected over 3,400 jars of peanut butter and $4,000 in cash donations. The Kid’s Cafe has served almost 400,000 meals in after-school programs, aiming to feed hungry children in need.

The Mobile School Pantry distributes food throughout 67 local schools to families every month. The Will Dance for Kids Project has raised over $524,000 and collected over 60,000 pounds of food for the Utah Food Bank in the past eight years.