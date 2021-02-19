UTAH (ABC4) – According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, half of home heating fires occur in December, January, and February.

With that statistic in mind, DPS took to their Facebook page to give some tips on how to “put a freeze on winter fires courtesy of the National Fire Protection Association and U.S. Fire Administration.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends that you only plug in 1 heat-producing appliance, like a space heater, into an electrical outlet.

It is also recommended that you keep anything that has the potential to burn at least 3 feet away from any heat source.

By following these simple tips, you can make sure you “stay fire smart”