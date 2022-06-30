UTAH (ABC4) – Fourth of July is an exciting time to celebrate with friends and family but for our pets, it can be a scary time.

Fireworks can make many of our furry best friends anxious due to the sensory overload of bright lights and loud explosions.

With that in mind, Best Friends Animal Society is offering tips to help ease your pet’s anxiety during the Fourth of July:

Bring all pets indoors whenever neighborhood fireworks displays are likely, making sure any potentially harmful food or alcohol is kept out of reach.

Secure pets in a room, close the windows, draw the curtains, surround them with comforting toys, and play loud music or turn on the television to drown out the frightening sounds.

Always keep pets away from lit fireworks (including in your own backyard). Some will chase after the bright moving objects and are at risk of being burned or blinded in the process.

Fireworks also contain substances that are toxic if ingested, so be sure to keep unlit fireworks out of reach.

Ensure pets are wearing current identification tags, and make sure your current contact info is recorded with the vet clinic or shelter that implanted the microchip.

Have a plan in place in case your pet does go missing that includes calling and visiting the local shelter and posting information about your missing pet on platforms such as Nextdoor and Facebook.

“The last thing you want is an emergency over a holiday when many veterinary clinics and shelters are closed or open only for limited hours,” said Dr. Erin Katribe, veterinarian, and medical director of Best Friends Animal Society. “If you know your pets get severely anxious, discuss pharmaceutical options with your veterinarian in advance. Several medications to treat anxiety in pets are available.”

However, pet owners must be mindful when using medical options to ease your pet’s anxiety.

As explained by Best Friends Animal Society, the prescription and dosage of the medication used should depend on your pet’s weight, age and health issues.

For more info on how to keep your pets safe, click here.