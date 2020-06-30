How to keep your pets safe and calm during 4th of July celebrations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The excitement of fireworks on the 4th of July are not always our furry friend’s favorite times. The high pitched squeals and booms of fireworks often scare pets. According to the Salt Lake County Animal Services, more pets run away on the 4th of July than any other day of the year.

So, Salt Lake County Animal Services provided some tips in order to keep your pets safe this holiday weekend:

Go for walks early in the day, not in the evening when fireworks will begin

Leave pets at home, they don’t like fireworks displays!

Give your pets a safe place to hunker down

Play soft music to distract them

Keep your pets indoors, lower the blinds and close windows

Make sure your cat or dog is microchipped and the contact information on the microchip is up to date. If you don’t have time to get them microchipped before the holiday, make sure to put a collar and ID tag on them

If you find a lost or injured animal, they will be scared so don’t pick them up, call animal services to pick them up

If you lose your pet or find one, post information on the Nextdoor App, check community Facebook pages and look at the ‘Lost Pets’ section on AdoptUtahPets.org.