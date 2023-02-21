Utah (ABC4) –With the huge storm rolling in Tuesday through Wednesday, you may be wondering how you can keep your pets safe. ABC4 is here to help with advice from a national animal welfare organization.

Here are seven tips to keep your pet safe during a snowstorm according to Best Friends Animal Society:

Keep your pets inside during the storm, especially at night.

According to BFAS, cats, and dogs, even those with thick coats can get frostbite on sensitive areas. Their paws, ears, and tail are the most commonly to be affected, especially if they get wet.

If your pet needs to go outside during the storm, make it as short as possible.

Keep walks short. And if the pet lives outside, provide a structure that’s raised up off the ground, has a door flap to keep out drafts, and is equipped with dry, comfortable bedding.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For outdoor water containers, use plastic instead of metal bowls and buckets.

While it’s cold outside, your pet’s tongue may stick to the metal, and they could injure themselves when trying to pull away. Be sure to dump out any ice and refill the water frequently. Pets won’t lick ice, and some won’t eat snow when they’re thirsty, so they need water available that’s not frozen. Another option is to have a heated water bowl for outdoor use.

Chemicals and Salt Solutions used to melt snow can injure your pet.

These chemicals can injure or irritate the pads of your pet’s feet and may be harmful if ingested. Make sure you gently wipe their feet with a damp towel before your pet has a chance to lick the salt.

Consider getting them a sweater.

Many dogs, and even cats, especially those with short coats, might be more comfortable outside if they have a sweater. If your pet frequently lifts its paws, whines, or stops during walks, it is probably because its feet are uncomfortably cold. Boots can protect paws from cold and salt.

Do not let pets off leashes during a snowstorm.

No matter how much they want to play in the snow, pets can easily lose their scent in a snowstorm and get lost. Make sure your pets are wearing ID tags, and are microchipped before you take them out.

Be careful when taking older or arthritic animals outside.

They will likely become stiff and tender quickly and may have a hard time walking on the snow or ice. Keep them close to your side when walking on ice to avoid an accident.