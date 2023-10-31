SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The holiday season in Utah has begun as the weather has taken a wintry turn. While the season brings decorations and festivities, it also can add financial pressure on families.

Rocky Mountain Power is asking for customers’ donations, which it will match 2:1, to help seniors, people with functional needs, and limited-income families heat their homes during the winter. The electric company will match the donations by $2 to every $1 for up to $120,000, according to a press release.

Last year, the Lend a Hand program helped 1,721 people in over 600 Utah households. The website reports the year prior was even more impressive as donations were able to help 3,047 people in 802 households.

Rocky Mountain Power has 1.2 million customers across Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho. However, this program is limited to Utah as the company has other programs in each state.

There are two ways Utah customers can contribute to the assistance fund: by envelope or online through a monthly donation. If you want to make a one-time donation, you can request a donation envelope by mail. You can also donate as little as $1 monthly by having it tacked onto your monthly bill.

The donations then are passed onto The Salvation Army which provides the funds to customers in need who qualify for the financial assistance, the press release said.

To enroll in the monthly donation or request an envelope call 1-888-221-7070.