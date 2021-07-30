How to help provide school supplies to students across the Wasatch Front

Airmen prepare boxes of school supplies for families August 4, 2018, at the Anthem House in Klamath Falls, Ore. Airmen and veterans had an opportunity to gather school supplies free of charge at the Anthem House as part of a back to school drive organized by Operation Homefront, the Dollar Tree, and the 173rd Fighter Wing Airmen and Family Readiness Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman First Class Adam Smith)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – United Way of Salt Lake City is partnering with community members and businesses to collect school supplies for 13,000 students in need through an event called Stuff the Bus.

Community members have hosted 45 independent supply drives to gather supplies so far. The goal is to gather over 100,000 individual supplies such as pencils, backpacks, folders, markers, crayons, notebooks, and more.

Dozens of volunteers will gather to count and sort the gathered donations and get them ready for distribution to schools throughout the Wasatch Front. The event will take place at the Columbus Community Center on 2531 S. 400 E. in South Salt Lake on August 2 through 6.

Community members can drop off school supplies on Monday, Aug. 2 and Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteer shifts are listed below:

Counting and Sorting: Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Counting and Sorting: Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Packing and Loading: Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, visit uw.org.