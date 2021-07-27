HOW TO HELP: 15-year-old killed in Millard County crash after family reunion

KANOSH, Utah (ABC4) – Eight people – four children and four adults – were killed in a Sunday pileup near Kanosh in Millard County after blowing sand and dust reduced visibility along Interstate 15.

Among those killed were Richard and Maricela Lorenzon, who were on their way to a couples weekend in St. George; five members of one family; and a 15-year-old from Arizona.

Cameron Valentine was traveling home with his family from a family reunion when the crash happened, according to a GoFundMe.

His mother, Sheree, also suffered injuries to her arm that caused it to be amputated above her elbow.

“The family is away from home, in a different state, with extensive medical costs, including two life flights, and a funeral to pay for,” the GoFundMe reads. “Let’s help ease their mind by helping them financially so they can work the best they can to emotionally and physically heal.”

If you would like to help the Valentine family, please visit this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Donations-for-valentine-family.