How to get your Utah elk, deer hunt permits

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you want a chance to hunt Utah’s big game, you only have a few chances left to snag one.

Earlier this year, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources held a hunt drawing for buck deer and bull elk permits.

For those that did not get a permit then, you have a few more chances in July.

These big game permits are first-come, first served. You must have a valid hunting or combination license to purchase one of these permits.

General-season archery elk permits for adults and youth became available on Thursday, July 8. Here is when the remainder of the permits will be available for sale, according to DWR:

General-season any bull elk permits — for adults and youth — will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13. The general-season bull elk permits allow hunters to harvest a bull elk using a muzzleloader or any legal weapon. There are 17,500 bull elk permits for adults and an unlimited number of permits for youth. You must be 17 years old or younger on July 31 to purchase any of the youth permits.

General-season buck deer permits that remain after the big game drawing will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 15. There are a total of 560 permits remaining.

Youth general-season archery deer permits will also become available at 8 a.m. on July 15. These permits are not left over from any type of drawing — they are set aside specifically for youth hunts each year.

All over-the-counter antlerless permits will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20.

General-season spike bull elk permits — for adults and youth — will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 22. There are 15,000 available permits.

For more details about these permits, visit DWR’s website.

To buy a permit, you can go online, visit a DWR office, or speak with any available license agent. Because permits go on sale beginning at 8 a.m. during each of the above days, be sure to check the hours of your nearest agent. You can find license agents online here.

If you are buying online, you may be put in a virtual waiting room. DWR says this allows them to better manage the pressure of the high volume of people wanting to buy permits. If you refresh or navigate away from that page, you may lose your spot in line.

Additionally, if you are behind on child support payments and owe more than $2,500, DWR will legally not be allowed to issue you a fishing or hunting license or any other type of hunting permit.