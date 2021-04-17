How to get rid of old and unused medication

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Spring is here and you know what that means? It’s time to clean out your cabinets and dust off those cobwebs.

April 16 marks the third annual National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day.

According to the Sandy Police Department, Dispose Rx registered this day to remind people to go through their medicine cabinets, pantries, and bedside tables to remove expired and unused medications from their home.

Courtesy of Sandy Police Department

“Prescription opioid misuse is an ongoing and escalating epidemic, and 70% of opioid dependence, overdoses and deaths begin with leftover drugs in the medicine cabinet,” informs the police department.

Officers say opioids are one of the most dangerous drugs found lying around homes.

“Antidepressants, muscle-relaxers, ADHD medications, sleep aids, blood pressure and heart medications may also be harmful,” they add.

It is essential to throw out all unused and expired medication in your home because keeping them holds a handful of unintended risks, shares the Sandy Police Department.

Unintended risks of unused medications include:

Drug diversion

Drug misuse and abuse

Accidental ingestions and possible poisonings

Medication confusion (which especially affects the senior population)

Overdoses

Suicides

Antibiotic resistance

Courtesy of Sandy Police Department

According to the Sandy Police Department, resources are available to those who like assistance in cleaning out their homes.

“At-home drug disposal solutions offer a simple, convenient and effective way of ridding your home of medications that are no longer needed or have expired,” the team informs.

Those interested are invited to pick up a packet of Dispose Rx at Station 31, located at 9010 South and 150 East in Sandy.

Packets are available for pickup, Monday through Friday anytime between 8:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.