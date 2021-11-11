The U.S. flag outside of ABC4 Utah’s station (ABC4)

(ABC4) – Every year on November 11, we honor America’s veterans for their service for our country on Veterans Day. To mark the day, you may be wondering – how do I fly the United States flag?

Thankfully, we have the United States Code, which officially addresses numerous subjects, including how to fly the Star Spangled Banner on days like Veterans Day.

Unlike Memorial Day, when Old Glory is flown at half-staff from sunrise to noon before being “raised briskly,” the American Flag should be displayed at full-staff for the entire day.

There is additional flag etiquette you should know amid Veterans Day.

Flag etiquette

In addition to flying the American flag properly on Veterans Day, here is a look at general flag display guidelines, courtesy of American Flagpole & Flag Co.

The American flag should only be displayed from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open. If properly illuminated during the night hours, the flag may be displayed for 24 hours. When raising the flag, it should be done briskly. When lowering, it should be done ceremoniously. Displaying the flag against a wall? The union – the stars – should be in the top left corner. Displaying in a window? You should display the flag in the same way, keeping the stars in the upper left corner as viewed by people on the street looking into the window. While no flag or pennant should be placed above the U.S. flag, there is an exception: During church services conducted by naval chaplains at sea for personnel of the Navy, the church pennant may be flown above the flag. Like Memorial Day, there are only a handful of times when the U.S. flag should be flown at half-staff May 15: Peace Officers Memorial Day Memorial Day, when it is flown at half-staff until noon only July 27: Korean War Veterans Armistice Day September 11: Patriot Day December 7: Pearl Harbor Day By order of the President as a mark of respect for the death of a principal figure or others.

