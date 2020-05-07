How to deal with stress & anger during a pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The fear and anxiety of this pandemic can be overwhelming for many of us.

“What we’re dealing with right now with this pandemic is it’s causing a huge amount of stress,” said Dr. Travis Mickelson, the Associate Medical Director of Mental Health Integration at Intermountain Healthcare.

Stress that for some may be leading to expressions of anger. So, how do you manage?

“When we are experiencing stress it really does trigger the fight or flight response,” said Dr. Mickelson.

Within the past month, Mickelson says Intermountain’s new Emotional Health Relief Hotline has answered over a thousand calls.

“When our fight or flight risk response is triggered whether we’re experiencing anxiety symptoms or anger symptoms we all realize that we don’t think very well,” said Mickelson. “We don’t think clearly. We don’t problem solve very well.”

Mickelson says it may lead some of us to become impulsive.

“They’ve noticed that they’re acting out more, and they’re verbally or maybe physically aggressive way, and they’re noticing the impacts this is having on their relationships with their loved ones, their relationships with their friends, their employers.”

He recommends finding a way to calm yourself down like deep breathing and mindfulness meditation.

If you have a greater need, you can also reach out for professional help. The number for the Emotional Health Relief Hotline is 833-442-2211. Experts are available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. The service is free.