SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – If you have a missionary in your household and are unsure how to report them in the U.S. Census, the bureau has released information to help.

If your missionary is home because their mission was shortened or postponed due to COVID-19, the U.S. Census Bureau wants to make sure missionaries returning to the U.S. are counted where they should be.

Here is how missionaries should be counted:

If missionaries usually live outside the U.S., they are not counted in the census.

If they live in the U.S. but are traveling abroad on April 1, they are still counted where they usually live.

Missionaries who are no longer living abroad are counted where they are living in the U.S. on April 1.

Missionaries who usually live abroad but are only in the U.S. temporarily are not included in the census.

Missionaries living and working in the U.S. should be counted where they live and sleep most of the time.

THE COUNT IN UTAH

Over 63 percent of households in Utah have already answered the census. Below is a list of counties and their response rates.