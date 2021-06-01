How to beat the early summer heat in Utah

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – As we continue our march into summer, we expect some warmer temperatures to go along with it. But this early summer heat may catch some of us off guard as we just get into the hot season.

Why are we seeing this early warm spell?

“What we got is this big ridge kind of building in from the west. It’s going to be settling in across much of Utah beginning Thursday, Friday; Friday being the hottest day, and yeah underneath this ridge temperatures are really going to start warming up,” says Aaron Woodward, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

But while hot weather is expected for the summer months, it surely cannot be that hot yet, right?

“We should be in the upper 70s, right around 78, 79 this time of year,” answers Woodward. He also adds our forecasted highs that “we’re easily 15 to 20 degrees above normal, which is why we’re really concerned about heat safety heading into the weekend.”

These early warm spells can be problematic for residents who have not setup their homes for the summer yet. Luckily, Salt Lake County is hosting their cool zones as we get closer to the dog days of summer. These designated areas are provided for residents to get some heat relief during the hottest time of the day.

“So, our cool zones are located all throughout Salt Lake County. They’re really any public facility that’s operated by Salt Lake County. Any person is welcomed to come in and enjoy that air conditioned space and the nice ice cold water that comes out of those drinking fountains,” says Afton January, the communication manager for Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services.

All members of the public are welcomed in the cool zones during the normal times of operations for the county buildings.

