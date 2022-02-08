How the above-average temperatures caused the Midway Ice Castles to close

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Midway Ice Castles are an attraction that many in Utah are excited to see during the winter season, but this winter has not been kind to any of us. With many areas in northern Utah being on the warm side this means that the ice castles had to face an uphill battle.

It is not uncommon for Utah to see a few days that are warmer than average when the sun is out in full force but this year it was a dealbreaker for the frozen wonderland.

“This year has really thrown a loop for us. So, we’ve been in this market for the past 11 years and actually, this has been our second shortest season in the past 11 years. Typically, we’re a six-to-eight-week attraction,” says Keith Heintzelman a building manager for Ice Castles.

The crew can usually work with some of the sunshine and warmth during the season but this year it has just been too but to keep up with the maintenance required.

“This sun has just, we can build it, we can spray water on it but it’s just melting so fast as soon as the sun is up you can just hear the drips as you’re walking through the castle,” Heintzelman explains.

This all makes sense when you look at the temperatures in January and February, where Midway saw nine days at or above 40 degrees and over 20 days above 35 degrees. Normally, Midway’s average temperature does not reach 40 degrees until February 9th. This warmer than normal season has caused Ice Castles to call it early after being open for a little over three weeks this year.

For last-minute visitors, you can still go out to Midway and see them without any worry about the ice being unsafe.

“With our ice, it’s not dangerous because its bonded ice bonded to ice is a whole lot safer than ice bonded to a roof. It’s not like something is going to fall off the castle,” says Heintzelman.

Thanks to the cohesive properties of water and the hard work the crew puts in to ensure loose icicles are taken down, the rest of the bonded ice is still holding strong for now.

For more information on the Midway Ice Castle or for tickets, you can click here.