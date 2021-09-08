How teacher wages in Utah compares to other states

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It is that time of year again – back to school. Students are returning to classrooms – either in person or virtually – alongside teachers. But how much are the teachers at the front of the classroom making?

According to a new report by Business.org, teacher pay has declined over the past decade in the U.S. but there was a small growth from 2019 to 2020. Teachers earn 13% more than the average salary across the nation, the report explains.

In their report, Business.org compared the average salary of primary and secondary school teachers to the average salary for all jobs in each state and Washington, D.C.

Here are the 10 best states for teachers in 2021:

Pennsylvania New York California New Jersey Iowa Connecticut Massachusetts Oregon Illinois Kentucky

Teachers in Pennsylvania earn 30% more than the average wage, the report finds. In New York, where teachers earn 29% more than the average wage, teachers have a higher-than-average salary of $84,659.

Below are the states found to have the worst pay for teachers:

Utah Missouri Minnesota North Dakota Florida Arizona Colorado Virginia Washington, D.C.

While Utah is toward the bottom of the list, only the six other states and D.C. pay teachers below the state’s average salary. Business.org reports the average wage in Utah is $51,430 while teachers make, on average, $52,819.

Since 2010, the report says Utah’s average wage for teachers has dropped about 3%.