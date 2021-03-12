How much stimulus money is coming to Utah?

Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

(ABC4) – It’s official – a third round of COVID-19 relief has been approved in the United States, meaning millions of Americans will receive another round of stimulus checks.

But the $1.9 trillion stimulus package – the “American Rescue Plan” – has more than just stimulus checks.

A report by the Government Finance Officers Association says the package includes:

State and local fiscal aid

Emergency rental assistance

Education stabilization fund

Transportation and infrastructure

Low-income water and energy assistance

Emergency paid sick leave credits

Direct stimulus payments

The bill has received pushback from most Republican lawmakers, including Utah’s congressional delegation.

After the Senate passed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill along party lines on Saturday, Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) released a statement, saying in part, “This bloated, wasteful bill was not written for patients or businesses or workers suffering from COVID; it was written for the Democratic Party.”

A day later, he took to Facebook, saying, “I’m a little discouraged.” Sen. Lee continued, even citing a Latter-day Saint hymn, “Come, Come, Ye Saints.”

Utah’s junior senator, Mitt Romney, also expressed his dislike for the bill while on the Senate floor, saying, “The data that has come out since then shows many states did not have those kinds of losses. Many states did not, twenty-one states are seeing a rise in revenue.” Regardless, all states are receiving federal funding.

But what about Utah?

According to the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget, an estimated $2.7 billion will be sent to Utah’s state and local governments in direct fiscal aid.

“The state is fervently working to understand the complete details of this 600+ page legislation,” the GOMB tells ABC4. Despite this, the office says it knows Utah’s funding includes:

$1.52 billion for state government

$136 million to state government, specifically for critical capital projects

$1.09 billion to local governments

According to the GOMB, the American Rescue Plan expands the Child Tax credit, offers additional paycheck protection program funds, and provides additional targeted supplemental grants to state agencies such as vaccine administration, testing, rental assistance, educational assistance funds, transit, and more.

“While Utah is well-positioned to emerge quickly from this recession, there are certainly individuals and businesses who are hurting,” the GOMB says. “Working together with the Legislature and Unified Command, we will be evaluating the state’s needs carefully over the next 60 days to get help to those most in need.”

Utah Governor Spencer Cox echoed those remarks in a statement to ABC4.

USA Today reports Utah is one of the bottom 20 states in terms of receiving funding, largely because of population breakdown.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown (all totals in millions) of where the relief funding is going in Utah, according to a report from the Government Finance Officers Association:

County Total (in millions) Beaver County $1.30 Box Elder County $10.87 Cache County $24.88 Carbon County $3.97 Daggett County $0.18 Davis County $68.94 Duchesne County $3.87 Emery County $1.94 Garfield County $0.98 Grand County $1.89 Iron County $10.64 Juab County $2.33 Kane County $1.53 Millard County $2.56 Morgan County $2.35 Piute County $0.29 Rich County $0.48 Salt Lake County $225.06 San Juan County $2.97 Sanpete County $6.00 Sevier County $4.19 Summit County $8.17 Tooele County $14.01 Uintah County $6.93 Utah County $123.39 Wasatch County $6.61 Washington County $34.44 Wayne County $0.53 Weber County $50.47

According to a fact sheet from the White House, over 1.7 million Utah adults, or 87% of all adults in the state, will receive stimulus payments of up to $1,400 per person. That’s about $2.38 billion.

The White House says additional relief of up to $1,600 per child through the Child Tax Credit will also go to the Utah families of 860,000 children, “lifting 32,000 children out of poverty.” Unlike the last rounds of COVID-19 relief, the ‘American Rescue Plan’ does not impose a limit on receiving this credit based on the number of children you have.

Based on rough calculations, that’s about $1.38 billion in Child Tax Credit coming into the Beehive State.

Relief in the form of Earned Income Tax Credit of up to nearly $1,000 will also go to 139,000 childless workers in Utah, including many on the frontline, the White House adds. That’s about $139 million in relief.

In the coming weeks, new data will show exactly how much funding Utah receives from this stimulus package.